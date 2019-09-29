People are talking about —

— another incident of people running amok, this time in Gotki, destroying property and religious places because someone accused a member of a minority community of blasphemy. People say while a student admitted he did the mischief to take revenge on his teacher and has not been dealt with for the crime he committed, the minority community suffered not only loss of property but had to endure mental and physical torture because of a law that allows false accusations to incite violence.

— the ban on plastic bags and how much of the population, especially vendors and shopkeepers, is taking it as a joke, saying the movement will last for about three months and then fizzle out just like similar initiatives, as stakeholders lose steam in their efforts. People say while the relevant political authorities have vowed to keep the ban in place despite the odds, people say they have a tough job ahead as the public is used to defying and breaking laws.

— the growing number of cases that involve missing children who are later discovered either murdered of there are no traces of where they have gone, baffling the authorities and causing anguish to their parents. People say there should be an awareness drive on TV across the country, especially in smaller towns, warning parents to be careful about letting children out of the house alone or even with unfamiliar relatives as many of them are involved in these crimes.

— the news that two Pakistani engineers have developed a prosthetic arm for disabled people and how their effort has not been given the recognition it deserves, although the project has helped more than thirty disabled persons with the limited funds at their disposal. According to the details, the fingers and hand move in response to the signals transmitted by the brain and the relevant authorities should take notice of it so more disabled persons can benefit.

— the fact that biogas, a very doable and inexpensive form of energy, has been relegated to the dust bin although a few years ago there was much hoopla about how useful it could be in villages and remote areas. People say vegetable waste, as well as cow and buffalo dung, can be utilised to create the gas which will yield multiple benefits in terms of energy; a cleaner environment and less pressure on the electric grid of the country.

— the news that while over 250 literary giants around the world protested when a German literary prize awarded to author of Pakistani origin, Kamila Shamsie was withdrawn because she supports the Palestinian cause, no literary figure/group or the government in her home country came forward in her support. People say this is a sad state of affairs and indicates that they do not attach much importance to this act of rebuke, which it certainly is.

— the earthquake and its aftershocks which hit Azad Kashmir recently and how it brought back memories of the devastating earthquake that hit the same region over a decade ago. People say while much had been promised as far as rebuilding the area goes little had been done by governments of the day to ease the suffering of those who live there and the present disaster has made things worse so maybe the present government will act swiftly.— I.H.