BU rector quits over student’s death

Islamabad :The rector of the Bahria University, Islamabad, has resigned over the death of a student on campus.

Haleema Ameer, a student of Finance and Accounting, had died of critical injuries on Wednesday after falling from an unfenced elevator space on the fourth floor of an under-construction campus building.

There followed student protests, who blamed the management’s negligence for the death. The protesters said classes were held in the under-construction building.

They warned to hold a bigger demonstration next week if the rector was not removed.

The rector later announced he had submitted his resignation, which would be approved on Monday.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wondered why the under-construction building was not closed to students and why there were no warning signs. "Even more disturbing is the way the university's authorities behaved after the accident happened," she said.

The minister said charges of criminal negligence should be framed against the university's administration over the student's death. "No one can be above the law and we cannot keep treating our children with such fatal callousness," she said.

The minister also complained that the university shifted the injured student to the hospital without taking her parents’ consent and it didn't even bother to inform them.

Her father said that as the university has held internal inquiry of the incident, so there was no need to go for external probe, the ‘Geo Tv’ reported.