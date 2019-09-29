Protests continue to hit patients

Islamabad : Patient care at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) remained severely compromised Saturday after the Grand Health Alliance’s (GHA) Friday night announcement of countrywide protests against implementation of the PIMS Reforms Act 2019 and police action against health professionals protesting against the ‘draconian MTI system’ in Khyber-Pakhtunkjwa. Hapless patients who were denied treatment raised slogans to condemn the medical community’s apathy towards their plight and to demand an end to the thriving culture of protests in government hospital.

All public sector hospitals in Pakistan have unanimously decided to observe a two-hour token strike every day from Monday onwards to pressurize the government into withdrawing the Act, which is largely being seen as an attempt to privatize hospitals and deprive government employees of their civil service status. Every component of PIMS including the OPDs remained closed on Saturday, and the practice will continue indefinitely till the government surrenders to the demands of the protestors. The hospital’s emergency, as well as the Dengue Fever and Polio counters will, however, remain open.

The All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) arranged a rally within the hospital premises to express solidarity with KPK’s medical community. Later on, the PIMS Privatization Awareness Convention called by the All PIMS Employees Association got underway with the participation of unions of Wapda employees, AGPR, Pakistan Post Office, Education Department, Trade Unions, representatives of the Press Club and Bar Association, Poly Clinic, NIRM, CDA Hospital, and Federal General Hospital.

The central secretary general of JUI Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri also attended to express solidarity with the medical community, and pledged his party’s support within and outside the Parliament. The spokesman of AEPRM Dr. Asfandyar said, we preferred dialogue over protests but the government has cheated on us. Despite assurances to the contrary, the Cabinet has approved the controversial bill. Referring to the KPK incident, he demanded that FIRS be registered against the Chief Minister and Health Minister for the undue treatment, torture, and arrest of the peaceful protestors. Sharif Khattak warned the government that they would go to the extent of holding a 200-day ‘dharna’ (sit-in) to save PIMS. The convention concluded with a resolution rejecting the MTI Act; demanding resignation of KPK Health Minister Hisham Inamullah, and immediate release of all arrested employees in KPK. The speakers condemned the barbaric action of the KPK Police.

The medical community has already communicated its charter of demands to the government. In addition to immediate withdrawal of the PIMS Reforms Act, which has been approved without holding the promised consultations with all stakeholders, the protestors claim to be fighting for provision of free treatment, diagnostic services and medicines to patients and withdrawal of all extra charges slapped on various services. However, if patient care is truly a concern, then there can be no rationale for suspension of treatment to thousands of patients on a daily basis. The legitimacy of its demands notwithstanding, the medical fraternity needs to rethink and devise a strategy that serves their purpose while also guaranteeing uninterrupted patient services.

Earlier on, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat also visited PIMS where protestors briefed him about the situation. Many patients who had been languishing in corridors waiting for the medics to resume their duties, walked up to him with complaints. Hamza Shafqaat visited the Children’s OPD, where not a single doctor was available to attend to patients.