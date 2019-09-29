China, Kiribati establish diplomatic ties

BEIJING: China and Kiribati have established diplomatic relations, Chinese state media reported Saturday, days after the tiny Pacific island nation severed ties with Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Kiribati´s President Taneti Mamau on Friday signed a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries on the sidelines of the UN climate summit, Xinhua reported. The move is a coup for Beijing just days before it marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People´s Republic of China, and comes a week after the Solomon Islands also dropped diplomatic ties with Taiwan. And it leaves the self-ruled island more isolated than ever with just 15 states left that recognise it. Taiwan has been a de facto sovereign nation since the end of a civil war in 1949, but China still views the island as its territory and has vowed to seize it — by force if necessary.

Over the decades, as China´s economic and military power has grown, most countries, including the United States and most Western nations, switched recognition to Beijing.