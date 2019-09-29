Abuse of power: Impeachment case strong if Trump proven guilty: law experts

WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers have a strong case for impeaching US President Donald Trump if they can prove he abused his power when he asked Ukraine’s president to “look into” an American political rival, several legal experts said.

Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, an early favorite to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a summary of a Trump phone call released this week by the White House, a British wire service .

The administration also released a whistleblower’s complaint that questioned whether US aid was held up until Ukraine showed it would act on Trump’s request.

The legal experts said the central question in an impeachment inquiry is whether Trump put his interest above those of the nation by leveraging aid to Ukraine in return for incriminating information. Evidence of a cover-up could strengthen the impeachment case, they said.

“The US has a national security interest in Ukraine and it does appear that what the president was doing was putting that national security interest at risk in exchange for political benefits,” said Louis Michael Seidman, a professor at Georgetown Law. “If that is what happened, that is the core of what impeachment is about.”

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

If the Democratic-led House of Representatives votes to approve articles of impeachment, the Republican-controlled Senate would then decide whether to find Trump guilty and remove him from office.

A total of 218 votes, a simple majority in the 435-member House, is required for impeachment. Conviction requires a two-thirds vote of the 100-member Senate - or 67 votes.

Under the US Constitution, the president can be impeached for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Legal experts said Trump’s call with Zelenskiy, who was seeking US missiles, may run afoul of the bribery statute or violate campaign finance law, which makes it a crime to solicit a benefit to the campaign from a foreign national.

But during an impeachment inquiry, lawmakers are not required to adhere to strict legal definitions and can look more broadly at whether Trump used his authority for personal gain, experts said.

“Whether it is a crime or not makes no difference for purposes of impeachment. Asking a foreign country to provide campaign dirt in exchange for weapons is an abuse of power and precisely what the Framers (of the US Constitution) believed would justify impeachment,” said former federal prosecutor Harry Sandick.

Trump has said that his call with Zelenskiy was perfectly appropriate. He has said he did not put pressure on the Ukrainian president to look into Biden, who Trump says improperly tried to halt a Ukrainian probe of a company with ties to his son Hunter.

There is no evidence Biden used his position as vice president to help his son.

Legal experts said the House will likely seek testimony from those who are familiar with Trump’s discussions with world leaders, as well as communications from advisers leading up to and following the Ukraine call.

Not all experts agreed there was an impeachment case against Trump.

David Rivkin, a constitutional litigator and a former Justice Department lawyer, said there was nothing inappropriate about asking a foreign country to investigate a US citizen who may have violated the laws of that country.

“The fact some of such persons are currently running for political office in the United States doesn’t and cannot render them immune from foreign investigations.”

But other experts said the whistleblower’s claims that White House officials intervened to “lock down” records of the July call suggested a cover-up that could bolster the impeachment case against Trump.

Berit Berger, the executive director of the Center for the Advancement of Public Integrity at Columbia Law School, said investigating a possible cover-up expanded the pool of potential witnesses, and the likelihood that some would be cooperative with Congress.

“Anytime you have a situation where you have a number of people involved in an alleged criminal act, it’s that many more people who can come in and provide information to Congress,” Berger said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump grew increasingly exasperated on Thursday as he sat in his cabin aboard Air Force One and watched television coverage of Democrats on a congressional committee accuse him of criminal behavior.

Instead of walking from the plane to his Marine One helicopter Trump approached reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington to say he had been watching news coverage of the whistleblower scandal on the flight back from New York.

“It’s a disgrace to our country,” Trump said. “It’s another witch hunt. Here we go again.”

It is just sinking in what Trump and his White House face in the weeks and months ahead of the November 2020 election: Hearings in Congress overshadowing the president’s limited legislative agenda and a further polarising of the country.

Some of Trump’s outside advisers are pressuring the White House to develop a more organised response along the lines of the well-disciplined “war room” effort that President Bill Clinton put together when House Republicans sought to impeach the Democrat in 1998.

So far, there has been no decision to set up such a team, one source familiar with discussions said.

The source, who is close to Trump, raised significant concerns about the readiness of his team to prepare for what that person called “the biggest fight of his life.”

“I’m gravely concerned there’s no media operation up and running right now to be pushing back on all this. There’s no plan,” the source said.

Meanwhile, in Kiev the memo summarizing his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fueled a domestic political crisis.

For Zelenskiy, it was a far-reaching diplomatic disaster.

Zelenskiy’s comments to Trump, disclosed in the summary, will likely irk US Democrats, risking the bipartisan U.S. support Kiev requires while irritating France and Germany whom Zelenskiy criticised in the same exchange.

Locked in a geopolitical standoff with neighboring Russia after Moscow annexed the Crimea region and backed pro-Russian separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Ukraine needs all the international friends it can get.

It relies heavily on Washington for aid and diplomatic help, and European countries like France and Germany are trying to help bring about talks aimed at breathing life into a stalled peace process over eastern Ukraine.

“Unfortunately the main consequence of this is that Ukraine could become toxic,” said Alyona Getmanchuk, director of the New Europe Center in Ukraine.

“Maybe not as toxic as Russia became during the Mueller investigation, but toxic,” she said, referring to a two-year U.S. investigation into contacts between Trump’s successful 2016 election campaign and Russia.

The timing of the latest scandal is awkward for Zelenskiy, who is keen to reinvigorate parts of a stalled peace deal over eastern Ukraine, something for which he needs European and U.S. diplomatic muscle.

The White House memo summarising the call shows Zelenskiy promised to reopen an investigation into a company that employed former Joe Biden’s son and voiced frustration about what he said was a lack of support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron when it came to enforcing sanctions on Russia.

It also showed Zelenskiy had agreed with Trump that the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine - Marie Yovanovitch - was “a bad ambassador.”

Zelenskiy, who held talks with Trump in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, had resisted calls for Ukraine to release details of the July 25 call with Trump during which the U.S. president asked him to investigate the son of Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic Party race for the November 2020 election.

Zelenskiy told reporters on Wednesday he had thought that only Trump’s side of the call would be published and that he believed that details of such calls “between presidents of independent countries” should sometimes not be published.