Fourth pole in a row for Leclerc

SOCHI, Russia: Charles Leclerc confirmed Ferrari’s Formula One resurgence when he reeled off his fourth consecutive pole position with another stunning lap on Saturday as he topped the times in qualifying for Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix.

The in-form Monegasque clocked a best lap of one minute and 31.628 seconds to improve his time in the final seconds and set up an end to Mercedes’ five-year domination of the event since it began in 2014.

After three successive Ferrari wins, two by Leclerc, he appears set to extend the scarlet scuderia’s run of current success to four races.

His performance made him the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2001, when Leclerc was only three years old, to secure four straight poles.

Series leader and defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton pulled out a dazzling final sector and final lap to take second ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the other Ferrari by a narrow margin.

Vettel, who won in Singapore last Sunday, was third ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is set to take a grid penalty, Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and Carlos Sainz of McLaren. Hamilton said he remained amazed at Ferrari’s power and speed on the straights.