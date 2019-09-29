Ladies Golf event enters final stage

LAHORE: The three-day 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Event entered the final stage with the potential loaded little one of the national golf scene, Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club, occupying the top of the leader board after a steady second round of gross 80 and compiling a two days aggregate gross score of 164.

Starting the second day after a dominating show in the first round when she managed to have a commanding presence as a leader, Hamna continued to apply her golfing skills in a way that made her rivals look not too adept and proficient and going into the final phase, she has an advantage of 11 strokes over her rival, Aania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi.

Ania Farooq certainly improved her performance in the second round and played with more composure and self assurance and as against her first round score of 91, she carded a round of 84 on the second day. With an aggregate score of 175 for two rounds, she is placed in second position, as she gears herself up for the final concluding round on Sunday. Placed in third slot is Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview Golf Club.

An interesting aspect of the competition is that in the second round, Suneya came up with the required excellence to produce the best round of the championship so far. Her gross score in this round was 78, and was the outcome of accurate tee shots and admirable putting. She lies at a score of 176 followed by Arooba Ali at 184.

In the segment where competition is between players bearing handicap in the range 14-24, the daunting one is Syeda Imam Ali Shah of Gymkhana Golf Club. She is ahead of her rivals with a score of net 74 and looks set for top honors in this category of the event.

At second position is Tehmina Rashid of Islamabad Golf Club and her score is net 78. Shahzadi Gulfam of Garrison Lahore is at a score of net 80, Zeenat Ayesha (Islamabad) at net 81 and Nida Haq (Karachi Golf Club) at net 82.

In the handicap range 25-36, the prominent competitor is Shabana Waheed (Garrison) followed by Samina Ishtiaq (Rawalpindi), Mrs Bushra Tariq (MGGC), Sana Zeeshan (MGGC) and Falah Zahra (Karachi Golf Club).