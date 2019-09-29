Ronaldo helps Juventus thrash SPAL

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo returned from an injury scare to score as Juventus eased past struggling SPAL 2-0 to take top spot in Serie A on Saturday.

Ronaldo notched up his third consecutive goal at home this season after 78 minutes in Turin to add to Miralem Pjanic’s opener just before the break.

Juventus have 16 points from six games, one ahead of Inter — the only team with maximum points — before Antonio Conte’s side play at Sampdoria later on Saturday. Ronaldo was rested for the midweek win over Brescia as a precaution with a slight muscular problem ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in Turin and next weekend’s clash with Inter at the San Siro. Sarri said he was satisfied with his strike options in the run up to their second European game after a 2-2 draw to Atletico Madrid last time out.