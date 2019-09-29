Van Vleuten goes solo to win women’s road race title

HARROGATE, United Kingdom: Dutch ace Annemiek van Vleuten pulled off a major gamble on Saturday, launching a solo attack from 100km out to win the women’s road race world title as huge, festive crowds cheered her home at Harrogate.

The enthusiastic roadside fans Yorkshire has become known for at cycling events, gave van Vleuten a hero’s welcome after her unprecedented crosswind defying solo effort from such a mammoth distance.

It was her first world road race title as she beat her compatriot Anna van der Breggen, the 2018 champion, by 2min 15sec. Australia’s Amanda Spratt took third a few seconds farther adrift.

The 36-year-old van Vleuten attacked on a steep climb at Lofthouse early in the 149.4km (92.8miles) run from Bradford, which was largely free of the rain that has dogged these UCI world championships in Yorkshire, England. Cresting the summit of the day’s toughest climb just an hour into the race, van Vleuten had pulled almost a minute clear of a select group of rivals. Her pursuers appeared bamboozled by the depth of the attack as the Dutch veteran ignored conventional cycling tactics and unleashed a towering performance from 104km away from the finish line