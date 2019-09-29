Rain mars cricket matches

LAHORE: The match between Model Town Gym and Faran Gym was washed out due to heavy rain played at Model Town Ground on Saturday.

Model Town Gym inning was not completed when rain started.

Scores: Model Town Gym 194/5 in 31 Overs (Shahid Iqbal 68, Naik Muhammad 52, Usman Maroof 26, Umer Azeem 20, Daniyal Ahmed 13(no), Rana M Arslan 2/35, Wasi Haider 2/23).

Meanwhile, the match between Lahore United and Akhter Abdul Rehman Club was washed out due to Saturday rain.

At Cricket Center Ground, Akhter Abdul Rehman CLub innings was yet to start its inning. Fine bowling by M Ghulfam 5/24 was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Lahore United Club 170 all out in 32.5 Overs (Ahmed Sultan 49, Adil Akram 20, Yasir Ajmal 33, Shahid Nawaz 24(no), Sohail 15, M Ghulfam 5/24, Ali Raza 3/32).