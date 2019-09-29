Imam believes he is victim of nepotism

LAHORE: Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq believes he has been a victim of nepotism and wants the people to accept him.

The 23-year-old, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, was quoted by a website, that he fears he won’t be able to change people’s perception towards him.

“I don’t think it will change, unfortunately,” Imam said. “People will never accept me. That’s what I think. I will be very pleased if people were to accept me as Imam-ul-Haq and not as someone’s nephew.

“People think he [Inzamam] instructed Mickey Arthur to select me. They forget that we are living in 2019, where the media is everywhere. I can’t be here without my performances. I would be exposed in two minutes.

“They don’t see that I’ve gone through the process. But they see that I’m a nephew of Inzamam and they believe that they have the right to bash me.”

The 23-year-old said that Inzamam would not have risked his reputation if he was not sure that he deserved a place in the side.

“Inzamam is a legend of Pakistani cricket,” Imam said. “People don’t understand – why would he take a chance on me? He has the biggest reputation in Pakistan – he is a legend and a superstar. Why would he take that chance on a young guy if he’s not talented? Why would he take that risk? It’s not me. It’s about him. He’s the biggest star of Pakistani cricket. Why would he change that reputation?” “They don’t think that when I have two failures in a row, I have a hell of a lot of pressure. Other players are under pressure, but my pressure is immense. After two failures, I know that people will forget everything that I have done for Pakistan,” he added.