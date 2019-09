OTC Lahore Challenge Cup officials named

LAHORE: Umpires and Scorer Panel announced for OTC Lahore Challenge Cup Club Cricket Tournament.

Chairman Tournament Committee Malik Sajjad Akbar approved 50 match officials for the event. He informed that ICC Panel umpire Ahsan Raza, international umpires Zameer Haider, Rashid Riaz, Waleed Yaqoob and Nadeeem Ghaori and international scorers Azhar Hussain, M Arif, Najam us Saeed, Masood Ahmad will supervise the tournament matches.

According to chairman, Lahore Challenge Cup Umpires Panel is: Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Zameer Haider, Nadeem Gori, Waleed Yaqoob, Muhammad Waqas, Qasir Waheed, Irfan Dilshad, Hassan Mehmood, Kamran Khalil, Khuram Saddiqe, Tariq Salman, Furqan Butt, Rana Sohail Manzoor, Abid Hussain, Shahid Dewan, Malik Jameel, Nadeem Farooqi, Yasir Junaid, Jameel Ahmad, Arif Malik, Liqat Ali, Shahid Akram, Ishtiaq, Ashraf Bhatti, Farhan Ashraf, Jameel Shah, Imtiaz Momi and Riffat Zaheer. Score penal is Azhar Hussain, M Arif sr, Najam Us Saeed, Zahoor Alam, Waris Basheer, Sajid Usman, Mian Nadeem, Sheer Baz Khan, Sajjad Ahmad, M Naveed, Ahmad Saif, Akyan Khan. M Umer, M Bilal, M Kazim,waqar Ahmad and Riaz Bandal.