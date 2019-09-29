Niaz Ahmad is no more

ISLAMABAD: Niaz Ahmad Qureshi, President Sadar Gymkhana and brother of former secretary Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association (RDCA) and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Disciplinary Committee, has breathed his last the other day at Rawalpindi Hospital.

The deceased was suffering from cardiac unrest. Niaz Ahmed Qureshi who was also former Asstt secretary District Cricket Association Rawalpindi could not survive heart surgery at a local hospital and was declared dead by doctors. He was later laid to rest in his native village Khaki near Mansehra. Niaz was also uncle of former Test cricketer and captain Rawalpindi Division and Pakistan A team Naveed Qureshi. Cricket fraternity in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has mourned the death of Niaz Ahmad terming it a loss for big loss for the family and city cricket.