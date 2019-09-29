Pioneer, Ideal Club teams score victories

LAHORE: Pioneer and Ideal Club teams won one match each of the Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatimah Jinnah Best-of-Three T2O series here the other day.

In the first match, Pioneer Club beat Dharampura Club by eight wickets at Ideal ground. The opening ceremony was performed by Ideal Club President Anjam Shafi while ex-international umpire Rab Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

Dharmpura made 145 for all in 20 overs. (Awais Ali 42, Khasta Khan 34, Zaheer Khan 4/ 45, Gul Khan Junior3/36, Kh Abid 3/26).

Pioneer Club chased the score in 18.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. (Zeshan Anwar 50, Nadeem Javed Butt 32 not out, Salman Ahmed 22. Jahangir Khan 2/46).

In the second match, Ideal Club beat Pioneer Club by 100 runs. Ideal Club scored 250 in 20 overs. (Rizwan Ali 110, Asim Khan 72, Kashif Rauf 40 not out. M Shoaib 2/33, Harris Butt 2/42).

Pioneer Club 150/8 in 20 overs (Nadeem Javed Butt 40, Khawaja Abid 34 not out, M Sami 30 runs, Mujhid Sharif 3/33, Abdullah Naeem 3/45). Ashraf Bhatti and Inam Ali were the umpires.