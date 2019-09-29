LRC hosts two cup races today

LAHORE: Two cup races along with five plates are the feature of the fifth winter day meeting of the Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Sunday, September 29.

Mir Pur Cup race will be run for an 1100 metres distance while all the other races are of a miles run. Similarly, the Mir Pur Cup is of class VI but with different divisions, the Farewell To Rains Cup and all the Pastime Plate races are of class VII. As the day will start at 2.30 pm, the cup races are expected to be held at 4.15 pm and 4.50 pm respectively.

The Mir Pur Cup has eight well groomed horses while the Farewell To Rains Cup has nine entries. In both cup races, competition is tough but all the fingers for win are pointed at Prince Albert and Abbas Princess respectively.

The opening pastime plate, which has a field of eight horses, is believed to see Aye Darwaish win the race while the place might go to High On Life and fluke is expected from Lovely Poma. The others in the list are Dil Da Badshah, Aaban Prince, Mega Wall, Black Flower and Piyari Guria.

Second race favouirte for win is Naval Officer, place Zil Prince and fluke Royal Performer while other listed horses are Easy Go, Goloo Prince, Bano, Baland-O-Bala, London Queen, Artghal and Daniel Bryan.

Third race favouirte for win is Chan Punjabi, place Lucky Time and fluke Jackson while other listed horses are Dil De Shahzadi, Bachelor Party, Crazy Doll, Zahid Love, Silken Black, Turab Prince, Mohmoor Princess and Golden Apple.

Fourth race favouirte for win is Rashk-e-Qamar, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Punjabi Munda while other listed horses are Double O Seven, Bright Life, Miss Ravi Road, Sports Model, Safdar Princess, Tell Me, She Is Rawal and Arooj Love.

Fifth Mir Pur Cup race favouirte for win is Prince Albert, place Best Terms and fluke Sajawal while other listed horses are Sparking, Gondal Prince, Bet Fair, Madhuri Dixit and Wali Choice.

Sixth The Farewell To Rains Cup race favouirte for win is Abbas Princess, place Moman Princess and fluke Dazzling while other listed horses are Tiffany’s, Big Foot, Sunny Choice, Tiger Jet, Wind Talker and One Four Seven.

Seventh race favouirte for win is Hamayoon Choice, place Khan Jee and fluke Qamar Choice while other listed horses are Khizar Princess, Kiwi, Fakhr-e-Kasur, Helena, Open Challenge, Mr Brown, Kashmiri Fighter, New Sonia, Its Me and Mehrbani.