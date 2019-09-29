Pakistan offers to host ATF AGM in Nov

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered to host the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Islamabad on the sidelines of Davis Cup tie against India on November 29-30.

Salim Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has confirmed it to The News from Lisbon (Portugal) Saturday that in all probabilities, the ATF AGM for the year 2019 would be held in Islamabad prior to the Davis Cup tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts. “I have offered hosting the ATF AGM in Islamabad on November 27-28. Majority of the Asian countries were agreed to my proposal and were interested that the AGM should be held in Islamabad. Anil Khanna also did not oppose the idea. Dates of the AGM are expected to be confirmed shortly,” Salim Saifullah said.

The PTF president hoped that the Davis Cup against India would be held as planned in Pakistan. “There is no reasons to deprive Pakistan of the hosting rights and no reasons for India not to turn up for the tie. Leading ITF officials were also unanimous in saying that Pakistan should host the tie in November as it is the right of the country.”

Meanwhile, Salim Saifullah Khan had in detailed meeting with Dave Haggerty, who retained his seat as the president International Tennis Federation (ITF) in election held Saturday.

Haggerty promised continuous support for the Pakistan tennis saying that he would soon be visiting Pakistan to look into more avenues of support and corporation.

“The tennis courts at the PTF were established with the support and corporation of ITF. Haggerty was full of praise for Pakistan tennis and said that country would be backed and supported further on tennis front. He also reiterated his earlier commitments of visiting Pakistan in near future. ITF president said that he would definitely visiting Pakistan any time during his second tenure in office.”