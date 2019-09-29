Inam eyes gold in Doha World Beach Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific wrestler Mohammad Inam on Saturday said that he would go for a gold in the World Beach Games slated to be hosted by Doha from October 12-16.

“It would be a competitive event as world’s leading ten grapplers in each weight are set to compete. Everyone has prepared well. I have also prepared and will go for the gold,” the two-time world champion told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Inam is the only Pakistani athlete who has qualified for the global event. Pakistan handball team had also played in the qualifiers but could not succeed in qualifying for the major extravaganza being held for the first time. The Games initially were scheduled to be hosted by the United States in San Diego but were shifted later to Qatar.

Inam made it to the Games after finishing second in the World Series in Brazil early this year. Because of financial issue he could not then feature in a couple of more World Series events which could have prepared much better for the World Beach Games.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist also faced tough time when he developed a knee-injury some time back that disturbed his training.

However he is now completely fit and is in fine spirits ahead of the Doha event. “I am fully fit now and am working very hard,” Inam said.

Inam is undergoing training at the PSB Coaching Centre Lahore. “We had requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that I should be given two or three months camp along with at least ten grapplers but the Board has given me only a 20-day camp along with just three wrestlers,” Inam said.

He knows that he would be competing with those wrestlers of the world in the -90 kilogramme competitions who have undergone standard training. But he is optimistic about his success.

“Yes it is a fact that other wrestlers have undergone quality training and with the world’s top seeds. I have trained around four months with local wrestlers in Gujranwala and now have got an opportunity to train for 20 days along with three wrestlers. But still I am confident I will deliver in Doha,” Inam said.

Inam said that he would leave for Doha on October 11. Inam will be accompanied by the secretary of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Arshad Sattar who would be acting as manager cum coach.