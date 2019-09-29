PCB looking for coordinator to assist Misbah

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking for a coordinator to add up in the seven-member selection committee led by national team head coach Misbahul Haq.

Realizing the work load, the PCB has advertised a post for a coordinator to act as a bridge between the six regional selectors and the chief selector, Misbahul Haq.

The individual, the PCB says, “will act as a bridge between the six CA coaches/selectors and the chief selector”.

Among his other responsibilities will be to watch first-class matches, monitor and maintain profiles of high performers and spot talent for the national pool — pretty much what the chief selector used to do in the now-scrapped system.

The PCB requires the candidates to have had at least done a level II coaching course, adding that “preference will be given to former international cricketers or experienced first-class cricketers.”

According to ESPNcricinfo representative tweet, the individual leading the field is a certain someone whose surname is Khan and maybe a Niazi too.

Based on that information, the person that fits the profile the most could be Mohsin Hasan Khan, who was in the running for the head coach’s position, which eventually went to Misbah.