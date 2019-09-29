Sindh leave Northern Association struggling

ISLAMABAD: Sindh made early inroads into Northern Association first innings leaving the side struggling at 86 for 3 in 40 possible overs on the opening day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy first class match at the KRL Ground on Saturday.

Only 40 overs play was possible on the opening day because of wet conditions with Northern reaching 86 for 3 after visitors decided to use the option of no toss.

Afaq Rahim (19), Haider Ali (26) and Umar Amin (17) lost their wickets on the opening day with pacer Tabish Khan (1-21) and left arm slow Kashif Bhatti (1-13) sharing two wickets. Umar Amin lost his wicket to a casual run out. Rohail Nazir (17 not out) and southpaw Ali Sarfraz (3 not out) were at the crease when stumps were drawn for the day. Solid centuries by Central Punjab’s openers had the visitors on 338 for five against Balochistan when stumps were called on day one at Bugti Stadium Quetta.

Azhar Ali’s 165-ball 123, studded with 20 fours, was his second century on the trot as the Central Punjab captain had scored 155 in his side’s mammoth win by an innings and 100 runs against Northern at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The day, however, belonged to Salman Butt, who was unbeaten on 152. The opener had received 285 balls of which 24 were dispatched for fours.

The two stitched an opening stand of 237 runs as Central Punjab, after opting for a toss, were put into bat.

Once Azhar was back in the pavilion, Central Punjab lost three wickets 17 runs.

Kamran Akmal’s 28-ball 24, which included three fours and a six, put a halt on the collapse.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah led the Balochistan’s bowling as he bowled 32 overs and picked up the crucial wickets of Azhar and Usman Salahuddin.

Umar Gul, Khurram Shehzad and Ammad Butt picked up a wicket each.

At Abbottabad Cricket Ground, openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah hit their maiden half-centuries of the 2019-20 season as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 126 for no loss on a shortened opening day of the four-day against Southern Punjab.

Farhan was batting on 63 and Israrullah was 52 not out after early morning showers and wet field had delayed the start of the match by 150 minutes before late afternoon rain brought an early closure, meaning only 32.5 overs of play was possible.

Pakistan fast bowler M Abbas was in action for Southern and ended with figures of 8-1-21-0. Another Test fast bowler, Bilawal Bhatti, had figures of 6-0-35-0.

Brief scores: At KRL Ground: Northern Association 86 for 3 in 40 overs (Haider Ali 26, Afaq Rahim 19, Kashif Bhatti 1-13, Tabish Khan 1-21)

At Bugti Stadium Quetta: Central Punjab 338-5, 86 overs (Salman Butt 152 not out, Azhar Ali 123, Kamran Akmal 24; Yasir Shah 2-103) vs Balochistan.

At Abbottabad Ground: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 126-0, 32.5 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 63 not out, Israrullah 52 not out).