Darrani for banning dynastic parties

LAHORE : Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani has demanded banning all political parties functioning as dictatorship of individuals, inherited leaderships like family business, and which have prevented the educated common people from making progress by limiting their chances through selective legislation.

Durrani also demanded a complete audit of legislations made by parliament over the last 30 years to let the masses know the percentage of legislations made for their welfare.

He was addressing the fourth annual session of Youth Parliament on Saturday. He said if all government departments were audited to check justification for the public exchequer they spent, then parliament should also be subjected to audit to see if those electing and enjoying access to the public exchequer at the expense of people’s hard-earned money justified their rule.

He tabled a resolution in the session which demanded that in order to make the country progress at a fast pace, a uniform education system should be introduced by abolishing the existing class-based education system which restricted opportunities for poor students. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan must ban all political parties functioning in an undemocratic manner, on dictatorship of individuals and inheriting leaderships like family businesses. Unfortunately, he said, such political parties always came to power and usurped the rights of the common man, since nobody from middle and lower classes, even highly qualified and educated, could be able to make their place in their leadership cadres. His resolution also demanded compulsory military training for all Pakistanis, like at least 26 developed countries of the world have been providing to their citizens.

He said Pakistan was in a state of war and India had attacked and annexed its vital territory, and the situation called for converting 220 million Pakistanis into a ‘Peace Force’ that could counter the enemy attack by standing shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces.

He also demanded the UN declare 2020 ‘the Kashmir year’ like it had declared 2014 ‘Palestine Year.’