Sun Sep 29, 2019
Print Story
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Walk

Lahore

LAHORE : An awareness walk was held at King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital by the School of Physiotherapy under the leadership of KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masud Gondal on Saturday.

The CEO of Mayo Hospital, Professor Asad Aslam and principal of School of Physiotherapy, Mrs Nighat Ansar, also participated in the walk. The purpose of holding the walk was to highlight the usefulness of physiotherapy sector in the public. Professor Asad Aslam Khan said that this is an area that requires a lot of expertise.

Mrs Nighat Ansar highlighted the importance of the Physiotherapy Department, saying it was a very effective treatment. The use of various exercises and modalities in this field can simplify the lives of patients without medicines and prevent the most needy and handicapped. The KEMU VC said that the university would do everything possible to develop the department. He said a full institute of physiotherapy would be established on the New Campus of KEMU on Narowal Road. Physiotherapy is a complete and effective non-pharmacological treatment that is gaining importance every day.

