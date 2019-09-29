close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
September 29, 2019

Diagnostic centre opens at PAF Hospital

Lahore

I
INP
September 29, 2019

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid along with Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at Pakistan Air Force Hospital.

Base Commander Lahore Air Commodore Umer briefed the participants about all phases of construction of the diagnostic centre besides the medical facilities being provided there. Dr. Yasmin Rashid and the Chief of Air Staff also launched a plantation campaign by planting sapling in the diagnostic centre. She congratulated the Chief of Air Staff for setting up the modern diagnostic centre in Pakistan Air force Hospital. She said that best healthcare facilities were the basic right of people. She, on behalf of the Punjab government, also offered every possible technical service for the hospital. Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked Dr. Yasmin Rashid for her participation. He said the welfare of families of PAF personnel was his top priority. Best facilities at the diagnostic centre would provide relief to thousands of patients, he added. The health minister and the Chief of Air Staff also inspected various sections of the diagnostic centre.

