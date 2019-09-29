Woman tortured by in-laws

LAHORE : A 22-year-old married woman, who was badly tortured by her in-laws in Renala Khurd, was admitted to Jinnah Hospital on Saturday. The victim identified as Sumbal was severely tortured by her husband, Shafqat, mother-in-law and a sister-in-law in Renala Khurd. Later, they dropped off her outside her house in the Green Town area. Lahore police have informed the police concerned for further legal action.

reunited: Johar Town police reunited a missing schoolboy with his family on Saturday. The boy identified as Umar Farooq had gone missing on his way back home from school. He had been wandering in the City for seven days. Police traced her and handed him over to his heirs.

found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in his house in the Liaqatabad area on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Allauddin. Upon being informed, police reached the spot and discovered his body after breaking the door of the house. The body was removed to morgue.

288 drug pushers held Police registered 279 cases and arrested 288 drug pushers around the educational institutions in the last one week in the City.

Sixty-two drug pushers were arrested by City division, 63 by Cantt division, 23 by Civil Lines division, 78 by Sadr division, 28 by Iqbal Town division and 34 drug pushers were arrested by Model Town division during the last seven days.

Farewell: Officers and officials of CCPO office Saturday bid farewell to the recently retired naib qasid Muhammad Ismaeel.

All the officers in the office paid tribute to the services rendered by Muhammad Ismaeel.

anniversary: Lahore police observed 24th death anniversary of a martyred constable, Muhammad Aslam. The martyred constable hailed from Sialkot. He was performing duty at Shah Alam Market Chowk in 1995 when two bike riders had shot him to death.

bodies found: The body of a 45-year-old man, unidentified so far, was fished out from a nullah at Karool Ghatti in the Gujarpura area on Saturday. Locals had spotted the body floating in the nullah and informed police.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the Nawab Town area. Both bodies were removed to morgue.