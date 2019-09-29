Call for transition to clean energy

LAHORE : As many as 10,000 people in Pakistan along with some 6.6 million protesters demanded transition to clean energy as part of coordinated global protests during the week of global climate strikes.

From crowded demonstrations in the streets to digital blackouts and actions at political meetings, the global climate strikes gathered over 6.6 million people in one of the largest protests in history. From Sept 20 to Sept 27, 1.4 million people took to the streets in Germany, over 1 million in Italy, over 600,000 in Canada, over 500,000 in the United States, 350,000 in Australia, 350,000 in the United Kingdom, 195,000 in France, 170,000 in New Zealand, 150,000 in Austria, 50,000 in Ireland, 70,000 in Sweden, 42,000 in the Netherlands, 20,000 in Brazil, 21,000 in Finland, 15,000 in Peru, 13,000 in Mexico, 13,000 in India, 10,000 in Denmark, 10,000 in Turkey, 10,000 in Pakistan, 6,000 in Hungry, 5,000 in South Korea, 5,000 in Japan, 5,000 in South Africa, over 3,500 in Chile, 3,000 in the Pacific, 2,000 in Singapore and much more, since many locations are still striking and the final count is not yet confirmed.

The protesters demand a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, the end of burning and deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and Indonesia, and an immediate transition towards a just and equitable 100 per cent renewable energy. Protesters, including millions of students, parents, trade unions, businesses, health workers, scientists, celebrities, people of all backgrounds, ages, regions and faiths came together in the streets in all corners of the globe calling for climate action.

More than 6,100 events were held in 185 countries, with the support of 73 trade unions, 820 civil society organisations, 3,000 companies and 8,500 websites. "We strike because we believe there is no Planet B and that we should do everything in our power to stop this crisis. Otherwise, my dreams of having a happy future will be taken away from me as well as all the other kids all over the world," said Atlas Sarrafolu, organiser from Fridays for Future.

The so-called climate week surrounded the UN summit, which gathered political leaders in New York City in an attempt to discuss emergency actions to confront the climate crisis. While young climate activists were giving powerful speeches to the authorities, only a few meters away major multinational oil company CEOs were meeting with government representatives and diplomats in another lobbying effort to shape and influence climate policy.