Preservation of CCTV footage ordered in Sana case

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah could not be produced before the special court for control of narcotics substances on Saturday in drugs case. The court directed the ANF officials to produce the former Punjab law minister on the next hearing of the case on October 2.

The court also approved a plea of the defence after arguments of the lawyers for preservation of the CCTV footage of the arrest of Rana Sanaullah and taking him to police station from Thokar Niaz Baig. The judge also summoned the Punjab Safe Cities Authority officials on the next hearing of the case.

During the previous hearing of the case, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Rana Sanaullah.

The court, however, approved the bail of five co-accused. An Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor contended before the court that the former Punjab law minister couldn’t be granted bail on medical grounds as he was getting treatment inside jail. The ANF had submitted challan against the PML-N leader in case pertaining to alleged recovery of drugs from his car. The ANF submitted the charge-sheet in the court. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects were named in the 200 page long challan.

Khawaja brothers: An Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Paragon Housing Scheme corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique until October 2 on a request of lawyers. Accountability court judge Jawad ul Hassan was hearing the case. During the hearing, the counsel pleaded to the court to defer the hearing due to a strike by lawyers.

The court directed the counsel of both sides to argue on Oct 2 over a petition of defence challenging the jurisdiction of the court. Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique could not be produced before the court in today’s hearing. The National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor told the court that the two defendants could not be produced due to security concerns amid a strike call by the Lahore Bar. The court issued an explanation call to the SSP headquarters for the failure in production of the Khawaja brothers in the case. The jail officials earlier informed the court that police authorities had failed to provide security for production of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the case.

Our correspondent adds: On the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directives of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, best treatment facilities are being provided to two child victims of the earthquake in Children’s Hospital Lahore.

A two-member team of Children’s Hospital Lahore, Dr Armghan and Dr Amaar, had shifted five-year-old Kainat and three-year-old Awais Ali from Mirpur teaching hospital to Lahore by an ambulance. Dr Yasmin Rashid said the condition of both children was good. Both children suffered liver and head injuries during the earthquake.