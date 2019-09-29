Day for Access to Information observed

LAHORE :International Day for Universal Access to Information was celebrated at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest. Advisor to CM Punjab Asif Mahmood, Secretary Information Punjab Rana Jahangir, Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah, Commissioners PIC, Syed Kausar Abbas of SSDO, government officials, students, academia, and members from media and civil society largely attended. During the event, the first RTI anthem was also launched. The event was jointly organized by Punjab Information Commission, GIZ- Support to Local Governance Programme and SSDO.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the Kashmir case in a bold and rational manner at the UN General Assembly. Governments made on the basis of democratic basis are answerable to people. No one including persons or institutions are beyond law. In democracy everyone is equal before law, he said. Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah said that RTI was a revolution and game changer. Other officials also addressed on the occasion.