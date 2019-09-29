Climate Diplomacy Day

Islamabad : The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and World Wide Fund for Nature - Pakistan will jointly mark the Climate Diplomacy Day here today (Sunday) to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions.

Meant to encourage informed debate on climate change, the event will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide.

It will also encourage reflection on curtailing greenhouse emissions and promote a transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

At the event, ambassador-designate of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, advisor to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam and senior director (programmes) at WWF-Pakistan Rab Nawaz will talk about global climate change challenges, especially in the perspective of Pakistan.

More than 250 cyclists will participate in the event that will kick off with cycling from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on a designated route.