close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Climate Diplomacy Day

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Islamabad : The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and World Wide Fund for Nature - Pakistan will jointly mark the Climate Diplomacy Day here today (Sunday) to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions.

Meant to encourage informed debate on climate change, the event will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide.

It will also encourage reflection on curtailing greenhouse emissions and promote a transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

At the event, ambassador-designate of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, advisor to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam and senior director (programmes) at WWF-Pakistan Rab Nawaz will talk about global climate change challenges, especially in the perspective of Pakistan.

More than 250 cyclists will participate in the event that will kick off with cycling from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on a designated route.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore