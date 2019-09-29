100 primary, 10 mobile schools on the cards

Ag APP

LAHORE :On the instructions of chief minister, a new programme has been formulated for imparting education to out-of-school children in Lahore.

While issuing orders for finalising programme of opening 100 new primary schools and 10 mobile schools on a priority basis, the chief minister said that practicable plan should be presented immediately.

He said that all possible measures would be taken for promotion of education as providing quality education to children was the state’s responsibility.

Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas, School Education special secretary and other authorities concerned were also present.

These primary schools would be opened in rented buildings and at such places where there was no school in nearby areas. The out-of-school children would be enrolled in these schools, whereas, the proposal for setting up mobile schools was being considered for increasing the literacy rate. Initially, mobile schools would be set up in 10 buses where education would be imparted to children working in populated and business areas. Approximately Rs 260 million would be spent on the programme.

Imran Speech: Usman Buzdar, lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in UN General Assembly, has said that the premier presented Kashmir case in a bold and rational manner.

He termed the speech historic and said he comprehensively represented the oppressed Muslims of occupied Kashmir in the UN session. In his statement issued here Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the fascist designs of India before the comity of nations and his speech was a warning for the world and a charge-sheet against Narendra Modi government.

He said the PM proved to be an ambassador of Kashmiris in a real sense. Imran fought the case of Kashmir-cause gracefully.

The CM said the PM apprised the world of the Indian atrocities and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and their disastrous results in the valley.

The daring speech shuddered the Indian government as the PM told the world that minorities were unsafe in India due to the Hindu extremist mentality.

He said the premier also unmasked the loathsome face of Modi, hidden behind the extremist organisation, RSS.

The premier stressed the world to play its role to help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination. Peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute would guarantee peace in the region.

Usman Buzdar said that prime minister also drew the attention of world towards the serious issue of money laundering.

In his speech, he clearly mentioned that money-laundering was a major hurdle to the way of economic development of developing countries.

The PM stressed the world to take effective measures for the eradication of money laundering, said Usman Buzdar.