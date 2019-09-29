InstaCars kick starts auto gala

Karachi: InstaCars, a used-car retailer brought its very first InstaCars Car Gala to Karachi and Lahore. The gala gave buyers the chance to choose from hundreds of pre-checked used cars brought together all under one roof.

The InstaCars Car Gala was a unique open house showcased the value of InstaCars services and gave prospective buyers access to hundreds of pre-checked used cars present at the gala.

InstaCars offered a special buying booth at the gala to facilitate buyers to purchase used cars from InstaCars pre-checked inventory along with other value-added services.

Shanawar Khan, senior manager operations of InstaCars said InstaCars aimed to simplify that process by giving buyers online access to hundreds of pre-checked used cars from across Pakistan, while ensuring hassle-free paperwork and a secure transaction. “We welcomed prospective buyers to our first InstaCars Car Gala and demonstrated how perfectly suited our InstaCar’s tagline ‘Buy your dream car the smart way.”