Rupee may stay firm

The rupee showed a steady trend in both the currency markets during the outgoing week, amid dull trading activity and insignificant dollar demand.

The currency moved in the band of 156.15 and 156.18 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Traders ruled out near-term sharp volatility in the rupee, and said the local unit is likely to remain largely range-bound over the next week.

On Monday, the rupee lost grounds to close at 156.16 to the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 156.07 due to pressure from corporate payments.

The rupee inched up by one paisa and ended at 156.15 against the greenback on Tuesday due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers and corporate sector.

The rupee; however, closed slightly weaker at 156.17 to the dollar in the third trading session.

The rupee ended almost flat on Thursday and Friday at 156.18 and 156.17 against the dollar in the absence of fresh triggers.

The local currency traded in the narrow ranges of 156.25 and 156.30 in the kerb market.

Investors were concerned about the details of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Asian Development Outlook report that presented a gloomy picture for the economy, estimating GDP growth rate of the country to settle at 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year, while average inflation is expected to remain in double digits.

But, the reports of issuing sovereign bonds by the government to bolster the foreign exchange reserves sent positive signals to the investors.

Pakistan’s finance ministry has started the process of floating Eurobond and Sukuk worth $2 billion for five-year and 10-year periods.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remained on a downward path due to increased external debt servicing.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves decline to $15.772 billion as of September 20 from $15.898 billion in the previous month.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped to $8.465 billion from $8.60 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.307 billion, compared with $7.297 billion.