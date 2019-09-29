Murder of minor girl: Forensic report finds no evidence of rape

MARDAN: A minor girl whose body was found dumped in the limits of Saddar Police Station a few weeks ago was not raped, said a senior police official quoting the report of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

The police have arrested two sisters in connection with the murder, the official said. Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that on August 11, Kifayatullah, a resident of Janbaz Nari village, reported that his four-year old grand-daughter Iqra had gone missing in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

He said her body was recovered from the fields located near their house on August 15. The DPO said that a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to investigate the case. He added that during investigation the team collected blood samples of 330 people belonging to Janbaz Nari, Qudrat Killay and Chato Killay. He said that mobile data of 1,600 mobile phone numbers was also checked.

DPO Sajjad Khan said that a minor girl identified as Haleema told the police that her sisters Fatima (18) and Nadia (13), daughters of Hassan Rahim alias Thekaidar, had killed Iqra.

The police arrested both the sisters and during interrogation they told the police that on the day of the incident Iqra’s mother Shazia had exchanged harsh words with them.

They said that after this incident, they beat Iqra with a sharp tool and left her in a field in an injured condition.

The DPO said the police also recovered the tool used in the murder. He informed that the JIT sent the samples to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency soon after the incident.

He maintained that the police have received the forensic report which dismissed the reports that the girl had been raped.

The DPO said the police also sent the initial medical report to Forensic department of the Khyber Medical College in Peshawar.