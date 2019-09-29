close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Man kills sister over petty issue

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man has allegedly killed his sister over a minor issue here on Saturday.

The incident happened in Bagwar area of Shinkiari where Aqash fired at his sister, stated to be student of first year, after she refused to serve him lunch. “I was exhausted and returned back home from work and asked my sister to give me lunch but she strictly refused which infuriated me and I fired at him, leaving her dead on the spot,” Inspector Waheed Khan quoted Aqash as saying during the interrogation.

The official told reporters that the suspect was arrested and soon be presented before the judicial magistrate for his physical remand.

