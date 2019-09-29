Health services suspended at KP hospitals: Doctors, workers vow to continue strike

PESHAWAR: The health workers on Saturday observed complete strike and kept services suspended at the public sector hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They had been protesting against the recently adopted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional and District Health Authorities Bill, 2019. On Friday, the police used batons and teargas shelling to disperse the protesting doctors, paramedics, nursing staff and non-technical staff at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). Dozens of health workers, including doctors, paramedics and non-technical staff, were injured in police baton-charge and teargas shelling.

The police arrested some of the doctors and paramedics and shifted them to the Mardan jail. Also, members of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) - a conglomeration of all the associations of doctors, paramedics and nursing staff - vowed to continue their strike till all their detained colleagues are freed and cases against them are withdrawn. “We would not negotiate with the government till all our detained colleagues are released and false cases filed against them are withdrawn,” said Dr Amir Taj, president Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), a major association of the doctors.

He said all the detained doctors and paramedics were shifted to Mardan jail and cases were lodged against them. Meanwhile, the protesting health workers managed to paralyse health services across the KP hospitals, including the merged tribal districts. In Peshawar, all health workers, including doctors, paramedics, nursing staff and non-technical, boycotted their duties in LRH, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

The protesting health practitioners suspended services in the outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres and pathology and radiology departments. Patients as usual suffered badly due to strike of the doctors. This time the doctors showed unity as first time they suspended health services in HMC. In the past, the doctors could easily paralyse health services in LRH and KTH but hardly disrupt services in HMC.

Thousands of patients suffered due to strike in the hospitals as almost all surgical procedures were postponed. Besides Peshawar, the doctors in other districts, including Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and the tribal districts kept health services suspended. The doctors complained that the government didn’t care about their genuine issues and unnecessarily used police force against them.