Swift relishes wet conditions in World Championship

YORKSHIRE: Ben Swift is smiling as the forecast for today’s men’s elite race at the UCI Road World Championships continues to get worse.

Dark clouds and heavy rain are expected throughout the day as riders are tasked with riding 280km, starting in Leeds and passing through the Yorkshire Dales to Harrogate, where they will complete seven laps of a finishing circuit.

They are not the sort of conditions many will relish, but Yorkshireman Swift will feel even more at home if the weather turns. “I tend the go well when the conditions are quite bad and when it’s on a long hard day,” said the 30-year-old, who will lead Britain’s six-man team. I do like those miserable sort of days.”

Swift admitted he might need a helping hand from somewhere to be a contender in a race in which most eyes will be on Belgium’s powerhouse of a team — which includes Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avermaet and Remco Evenepoel — as well as contenders such as Holland’s Mathieu Van Der Poel, Slovakia’s three-time former world champion Peter Sagan and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe.

But bad weather on already grippy roads will make for an attritional race. That would suit Swift, fifth in the Bergen World Championships two years ago, just fine.