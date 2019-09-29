McLaren confirm Mercedes deal

­LONDON: McLaren have confirmed the team will be powered by Mercedes from 2021, ending their association with Renault at the end of the 2020 campaign. The long-term agreement, announced on Saturday morning, will run until at least 2024.

Renault started as McLaren’s power unit supplier from the end of 2018 when taking over from Honda on a three-year deal. McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said: “This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1.

“Mercedes is the benchmark, both as a team and a power unit, so it is natural we would seek to secure a relationship with the company for the next phase of our journey.

“This announcement reflects the confidence of our shareholders and is an important message to our investors, our team, partners and fans that we are committed to returning McLaren to the front of the field.”