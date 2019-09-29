Hundreds more infected with dengue in Punjab, Sindh

KARACHI/LAHORE: The mosquito-borne dengue virus, which has become a major seasonal health problem in various parts of the country, infected hundreds of more people during the last 24 hours, pushing the number of dengue sufferers to more than 14,000 with dozens of deaths this year so far.

The anti-dengue cell reported on Saturday that dengue virus claimed one more life in Karachi with 91 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients to 2,866 for the year, Geo News reported.

Separately, 199 cases of dengue were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths due to virus stands at 20.

At least 14,015 cases of dengue had been confirmed in the country, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza, said on Friday. The special assistant said data showed, in the past 24 hours, the maximum number of cases had been reported in twin cities. Dr Mirza said 26 deaths had been confirmed so far from dengue throughout Pakistan.