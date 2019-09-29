PM briefs UN chief on Kashmir as he wraps up US visit

By News Desk

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has discussed the worsening situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as he wrapped up his seven-day visit to New York after his no-holds-barred maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting came on the heels of Khan’s UNGA debut, where he forcefully said the “time to act is now” and not appease India. He also warned of a “bloodbath” in the disputed region after the curfew is lifted.

In his meeting with the UN chief, the Prime Minister praised Guterres for his “clear articulation” of the world body’s position on the Kashmir dispute, said a press release issued on Saturday. In his August 8 statement, Guterres had said the United Nations’ position on Kashmir “is governed by the Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions”.

The Secretary-General reiterated his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in held Kashmir, and reaffirmed that he would remain engaged on the issue and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution continued to stand.

Khan told Guterres about the ongoing siege which has trapped over eight million Kashmiris, which is now in its 55th day. Such a draconian lockdown has no parallel in recent history, and the need for its immediate lifting cannot be stressed enough, he said.

India revoked held Kashmir’s relative autonomy on August 5, and flooded the disputed region with thousands of more troops and instituted a strict curfew and communications blackout.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5 as those were in clear violation of the Security Council resolutions. Noting that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had comprehensively documented the previous gross human rights violations by India in held Kashmir, the Prime Minister said India’s recent actions represent a new chapter of intensified human rights abuses.

Khan also highlighted the risks to regional peace and security that arose from India’s illegal and irresponsible actions, underscoring the responsibility of the UN and international community to take urgent steps to save lives and help resolve the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

After his departure for Pakistan, Khan was forced to return to New York after the plane carrying him and his entourage developed a technical fault. The Prime Minister had taken off from New York’s Kennedy International Airport on Friday evening in a special jet placed at his disposal by the Saudi government, but it flew back in a couple of hours to have the problem fixed.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, who had earlier seen Khan off, rushed back to the airport to be on hand. The Prime Minister waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but more work was needed and they said they would try to complete it the next morning.

Lodhi then escorted the premier back to the Roosevelt Hotel where he was staying during his hectic day trip. Officials said if the plane is not fixed by morning, the Prime Minister will take a commercial flight back to Pakistan where he is anxious to visit earthquake-hit areas and visit affected families.

Meanwhile, a day after Khan’s speech at the UNGA, three Kashmiri youths were killed by Indian troops in the Ganderbal district of occupied Kashmir. The Kashmir Media Service reported that the troops killed the youths in a cordon and search operation in the district’s Naranag area. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.