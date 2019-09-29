close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
AFP
September 29, 2019

British-flagged tanker heads into Dubai port after Iran release

World

AFP
September 29, 2019

DUBAI: The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero headed into port in Dubai on Saturday after being held off the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for more than two months, according to authorities and a tracking website.

The ship’s seizure was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move after authorities in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar detained an Iranian tanker on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Tehran repeatedly denied the cases were related.

The Stena Impero sailed from Iran and into international waters of the Gulf on Friday morning, according to local authorities.

"Despite the vessel’s clearance, its legal case is still open in Iran’s courts," Hormozgan province’s maritime organisation in southern Iran said on its website.

