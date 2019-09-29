Meghan pays tribute to murdered S Africa student

CAPE TOWN: Meghan Markle has visited the site where a young female student was murdered in South Africa last month in a show of solidarity with victims of gender violence in one of the world’s most dangerous countries for women.

The Duchess of Sussex tied a yellow ribbon in memory of 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana, brutally raped and killed in the coastal city of Cape Town, where she was attending university.

The visit took place secretly this week but was announced on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page on Saturday.

"Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene... was personally important to The Duchess," said the Instagram post, adding that Meghan also met her mother to relay her condolences.