BCB wants better fitness from domestic players

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to raise the beep-test requirement at the domestic level in a bid to address the overall drop in fitness levels among Bangladesh men’s players.

The national selectors recently instructed the first-class teams to only pick players who reach at least 11 on the test, an increase by two levels from last season when a fitness test first became mandatory.

“We have noticed that the fitness of the national players is very poor,” Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, said.

“The coach [Russell Domingo] asked, ‘What sort of fitness is this? I have never seen such fitness of players in South Africa’. We cannot suddenly increase the fitness-level requirements. We cannot reach the mark of 13 points or even go above that.

“So, there has been a decision regarding this, that if we keep the fitness acceptance levels so low in the domestic or lower-tier competitions from where the players get into the national side, then naturally the players in the national side will only score nine or ten in the beep test. We have taken the decision after considering everything. I think we have to improve the fitness.”

But the new requirement, made known to the cricketers three weeks prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, has not gone down well with some.

Tushar Imran, the leading first-class run-scorer, said it was unfair on the part of the selectors to impose it so close to the season.

“I am always prepared to take up a challenge,” Tushar told Prothom Alo, “but it is not fair to say that we can’t play if we can’t reach 11. Cricket is our bread and butter. It is going to be difficult for a lot of cricketers.”