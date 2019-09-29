CM Balochistan’s team KGSSR wins silver medal at CNS Shooting

KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan and his team bagged silver medal at the 5th CNS Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz here on Saturday.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan was a member of the KGSSR team which participated in the 25 metre Big Bore Pistol (Amateur Category) and won silver medal.

Meanwhile, Farrukh Humayun of Pakistan Navy made a new national record by scoring 612 points in the 10 metre Air Rifle event for youth.

Six events in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun categories were held on the sixth day of the championship.

In the individual category of the 25 metre Centre Fire Pistol event for men, Abdul Quddus, Zafar Iqbal and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir of Navy-A won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the same event, Navy-A and Navy-B won gold and silver medals, respectively, while PAF claimed bronze medal.

In the individual category of the 10 metre Air Rifle event for youth (men), Farrukh Humayun, Anas Rafi and Hamza Zulfiqar of Navy-A claimed gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the same event, Navy-A won gold and Navy-B captured silver medal while Sindh took bronze medal.

In the individual category of the 10 metre Air Pistol event for youth (men), Ozaib Khan of Navy-A won gold medal while Abdul Majid and M Aoun of Navy-B grabbed silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the same event, Navy-A and Navy-B claimed gold and silver medals, respectively, while Sindh took bronze medal.

In the individual category of the 10 metre Air Pistol event for youth (women), Rasam Gul and Amna Hissam of Navy-A won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Rubab Ali of Navy-B grabbed bronze medal.

In the team category of the same event, Navy-A and Navy-B claimed gold and silver medals, respectively, while Sindh claimed bronze medal.

In the individual category of the 10 metre Air Rifle event for youth (women), Fatima Aftab, Muskan Babar and Misbah Ashraf of Navy-A claimed gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the same event, Navy-A and Navy-B claimed gold and silver medals, respectively, while Sindh grabbed bronze medal.

In the individual category of the 300 metre Big Bore Rifle event (Telescopic Sight), M Usman of Navy-B and Ghazanfar Abbas of Navy-A won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Noor-ul-Hassan of ASF claimed silver medal.

In the team category of the same event, Navy-B won gold and Navy-A grabbed bronze medal while ASF took silver medal.

In the individual category of the 300 metre Big Bore Rifle event (Metallic Sight), Noor-Ul-Hassan of ASF grabbed gold medal while M Usman of Navy-B and Ghazanfar Abbas of Navy-A took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the same event, ASF claimed gold medal while Navy-A and Navy-B took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the individual category of the 25 metre Big Bore Pistol event for amateurs, PS Shah of Navy-A won gold medal and Atif Sultan of Sindh Police took silver medal while Ayhan Ali Shah of Sindh-A grabbed bronze medal.

In the team category of the same event, Sindh Police won gold, KGSSR claimed silver and Sindh-A took bronze medal.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan was the chief guest at the awards ceremony, where he appreciated the efforts put in by the organisers and the spirit with which shooters from all over Pakistan participated.

At the end of the sixth day, Navy topped the table with 94 medals (36 gold, 33 silver, 25 bronze), and PAF with 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze) took second position.

Sindh with nine medals (two gold, one silver, six bronze) claimed third position, and ASF with five medals (two gold, two silver, one bronze) were on fourth.

Sindh Police won two medals (one gold, one silver) to take fifth position, and WAPDA with eight medals (one silver, seven bronze) grabbed sixth position.

Punjab with two medals (one silver, one bronze) took seventh position and KGSSR with one silver medal were on eight. FRA won one bronze medal for ninth position, while BRA could not win any medal.