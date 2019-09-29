Coleman romps to 100m victory, Fraser-Pryce sparkles

DOHA: Controversial US sprinter Christian Coleman’s bid for 100 metres gold took centre stage along with the venue’s punishing heat and humidity at the World Championships on Saturday.

Coleman romped to a 9.88sec win in his semi-final to underline his intention to clinch his first major championship outdoor title, just weeks after escaping a lengthy anti-doping ban because of a technicality.

Coleman has received strong public backing from world athletics chief Sebastian Coe, who has defended the American’s right to be regarded as a clean athlete.

The 23-year-old from Tennessee narrowly avoided a ban after failing to properly notify drug testers of his whereabouts on three occasions in a 12-month period — an offence normally punishable by a one-year suspension.

“We have to be very careful not to play fast and loose with the reputation of athletes,” Coe said on Friday following criticism of Coleman by US sprinting legend Michael Johnson.

“I am pleased Coleman is here and I want to make sure he is given every opportunity to be one of the faces of these Championships,” the IAAF president added.

Coleman has angrily denied any suggestion he is guilty of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Defending champion Justin Gatlin kept his hopes alive of a third world 100m title but only just, scraping through into the showdown later in the day as one of the two fastest losers.

While Coleman is seeking his first world outdoor title, Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce got off to a terrific start in her bid to win a fourth 100m world gold.

The 32-year-old two-time Olympic champion timed an impressive 10.80sec, the fastest women’s 100m heat in world championship history.

Fraser-Pryce did not disappoint her supporters in sporting eye-catching dyed gold hair which she said symbolised sunshine — has stormed back to top form this season after taking time out following the birth of her son Zyon in 2017.

Ivory Coast’s Murielle Ahoure took second behind her, a familiar position filled by the Ivorian, who took silver in both the 100m and 200m behind Fraser-Pryce in the 2013 world championships.

“It’s my first championship in (three) years so I’m really excited to be able to come back and you know for me it’s just a rung at a time and trying to execute as best as possible,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“Because you all know my technique is not the best thing so I have to try and get it right.”Her stunning run was in stark contrast to her more understated compatriot Elaine Thompson.

The 100m and 200m Olympic champion ran well within herself and was never pushed as she coasted to victory in 11.14sec.

Ahoure’s compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou also sparkled equalling her personal best, the 2017 double world silver medallist timing 10.85sec in the following heat.

Dina Asher-Smith — the European champion at 100 and 200m — looked mightily impressive leaving her opponents for dead from the blocks, crossing the line in 10.96sec with American English Gardner second.

None of the American quartet caught the eye with defending champion Tori Bowie struggling into third to take the final automatic qualifying place in her heat.

Renaud Lavillenie’s desperate search for an elusive world gold to add to his 2012 Olympic pole vault title will have to wait another two years as the 33-year-old Frenchman failed to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Coe and other IAAF organisers were nervously keeping an eye on two endurance walking finals, the men’s and women’s 50-kilometre races. The races were set to get under way at 11:30pm local time in sweltering conditions.

The walks take place 24 hours after the first day’s women’s marathon in which Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich took gold after an arduous test of endurance that saw 28 of 68 starters fail to finish.

The IAAF announced the show would go on, stating no one had suffered heat stroke in the marathon.

However, the distressing spectacle of the marathon made a deep impression on France’s decathlon world champion Kevin Mayer.

“Clearly by organising the championship here, they (the IAAF) didn’t put the athletes first, they’ve mostly put them in jeopardy,” said Mayer. “Even if people aren’t saying it out loud, it’s obvious it’s a catastrophe.”