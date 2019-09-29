Hottest years

With millions taking to the streets to ask for decisive action to stop the effects of climate change, another UN report has confirmed our worst fears. The report says that the five-year period ending in 2019 is the hottest ever on record. This means that we are continuing to fail in the fight against climate change. While environmental activists and scientists had been warning that we needed to change the course of history for decades, it is only now that global leaders have begun to recognise the seriousness of the situation. The need to act urgently, drastically and decisively is crucial. The report confirms that the current temperature is estimated to be 1.1C above preindustrial temperature while it is 0.2C warmer than 2011-2015. Weather patterns have been changing across the world. Cycles of heat and cold have been shifting. Arctic ice has been melting. Droughts and fires are becoming more common.

These changes are already affecting global food production. Farmers continue to be amongst those affected most by climate change. The report also confirms that the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have continued to rise, despite promises to make this fall. The UN general secretary has already warned that the world is ‘losing the race’ against climate change. The 2015 Paris Agreement remains words on a piece of paper. The commitment that is needed has yet to be show.

The one good news is that carbon emission growth remains less than the growth rate of the global economy. However, the bigger warning lies in the fact that the report warns that even if the current targets are achieved, the world will warm by 2.9C-3.4C. Effectively, it means that the world needs to triple the existing targets to meet the 2C target. Scientists remain adamant that we cannot add more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere – or we run the risk of not being able to reverse the changes. The last time Earth had the same carbon levels as today, the ice sheets at both poles had melted, which meant the seas were 10 to 20m higher. The warning signs are already there. We must act urgently or face serious catastrophes.