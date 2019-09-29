Simpler taxes

For most individuals, IT and wealth statements are scary. Most end up taking the risk to not submit their returns rather than getting caught in the whirling tax wheel.

The FBR chairman is requested to think of a simpler tax payment system for individuals. A list of taxable income and applicable tax may be published for individuals to calculate and deposit tax in the designated bank branches. The list may be available in authorised banks and post offices on payment. The challan copy can be proof of tax payment and the CNIC No on the challan copy communicated by the bank to the FBR can automatically put the taxpayers into the tax net. There is still time to implement a simpler tax payment system for individuals so as to maximise tax collection for FY 2018-19.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi