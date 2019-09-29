The next steps

Imran Khan made a passionate address highlighting the plight of the Kashmiris and the malicious Islamophobia propaganda against Muslims around the world. He pointed out the collective punishment faced by innocent Kashmiris, who have been confined to their homes for almost two months. It would however be preferable if the PM would speak from prepared text in the future.

Liberation of Kashmir should have been a priority for Ziaul Haq, instead of getting this country involved in fighting a proxy war, funded by the US, with disastrous long-term consequences for our economy, sovereignty and national security. It is time a concerted well-planned diplomatic offensive were launched, utilizing experienced diplomats like Ashraf J Qazi etc to secure for Kashmiris their legitimate right. We need to formulate our foreign policy keeping in view ground realities and mutual long-term benefits with countries like China, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Qatar and even Iran etc, while maintaining good relations with the West.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore