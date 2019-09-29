Not all police

This refers to the letter ‘ Better police ‘ (Sep 23) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The point of view of the writer shows the reality. Only transferring police officials form one area to another and giving punishment to another cannot bring about changes in police behaviour.

All police officers are not same but one’s work spoils the hard work of many. The government make the police aware of such social evils.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat