close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 29, 2019

Not all police

Newspost

 
September 29, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘ Better police ‘ (Sep 23) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The point of view of the writer shows the reality. Only transferring police officials form one area to another and giving punishment to another cannot bring about changes in police behaviour.

All police officers are not same but one’s work spoils the hard work of many. The government make the police aware of such social evils.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost