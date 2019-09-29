close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
Clean the city

Newspost

 
September 29, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Sewage issues’ (September 28, 2019) by Furqan Muhammad Khan. I agree with the writer. A recent visit of Karachi shocked me too much as I observed that there is water and garbage floating around everywhere.

I appeal to the government of Sindh to take serious measures regarding the issue and punish those who are behind these problems. The public should be responsible to make the city clean and healthy.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

