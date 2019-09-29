Better performance

The performance of several public-sector organizations regarding the present government’s policy commitments for the benefit of the citizens is not appreciable. Lack of coordination, cooperation and implementation of various people-friendly initiatives are a few main impediments. Other factors which also adversely affect the effective working of public-sector organizations include: lack of division of activities, dualism in control over officers, lack of proper functioning of departmental committees, and dual authority in disbursement of funds and its impact on timely disbursement.

Only through innovation and effective inter-agency coordination and cooperation, coupled with institutional capacity building, ruthless action against the corrupt can we improve the performance of public-sector organizations in Naya Pakistan. For all this to happen, the unwavering will of the political leadership is imperative.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad