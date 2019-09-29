PM at UNGA

PM Khan’s speech at the UNGA was widely admired by all. He delivered the speech with remarkable aplomb. On the one hand, he endeavoured to disabuse the world of misconceptions and misgivings vis-à-vis Islam and Muslims around the world; and on the other, he drew global attention towards climate change, policies of the West regarding money-laundering and Islamophobia. At the end, pleading the case of Kashmir quite handsomely, PM Khan unmasked the true face of Modi, RSS, and his goons.

The world Community and the UN have the responsibility now to step up immediately; this is a trial for them – to ensure the implement of 11 UN resolutions being violated by the Indian government from the very beginning and hold a free and fair plebiscite to know the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad