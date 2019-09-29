CITY PULSE

Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Tananahoo Ya Hoo!

The Second Floor [T2F] is hosting the debut performance of poet, actor and director Yasra Rizvi who will be reciting her own poetry for the first time in front of a live audience.

Singer and composer Schumaila Hussain will perform her own compositions of Jaun Elia; and actor, writer and director Abdullah Farhatullah will moderate a discussion on contemporary expressions of Urdu poetry.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept 29 at 07 PM at the Faraar Gallery, T2F

Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Purification by fire

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ until October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Misunderstandings...

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Misunderstandings...’ until October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Bachpan Ke Rung

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children until October 13 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre (6pm on Saturdays; 4pm and 6pm on Sundays), featuring the following plays: Ali Baba Chalees Chore (September 29), I Am Possible (October 5 and 6) and Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila (October 12 and 13). Call 021-35693701 for more information.