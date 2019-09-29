CITY PULSE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Tananahoo Ya Hoo!
The Second Floor [T2F] is hosting the debut performance of poet, actor and director Yasra Rizvi who will be reciting her own poetry for the first time in front of a live audience.
Singer and composer Schumaila Hussain will perform her own compositions of Jaun Elia; and actor, writer and director Abdullah Farhatullah will moderate a discussion on contemporary expressions of Urdu poetry.
The event will be held on Sunday, Sept 29 at 07 PM at the Faraar Gallery, T2F
Call 021-35389043 for more information.
Purification by fire
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ until October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Misunderstandings...
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Misunderstandings...’ until October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Bachpan Ke Rung
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children until October 13 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre (6pm on Saturdays; 4pm and 6pm on Sundays), featuring the following plays: Ali Baba Chalees Chore (September 29), I Am Possible (October 5 and 6) and Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila (October 12 and 13). Call 021-35693701 for more information.
